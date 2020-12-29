After an unusual spike in gun violence, Baker police are investigating two recent homicides resulting from shootings last week.

Both victims were hospitalized in critical condition but later died from their injuries, officials said.

The town had gone two years without a single homicide — until last month, when a woman was shot to death outside her apartment. The most recent killings came just weeks later.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said he has no reason to believe any of the shootings are connected. He struggled to explain the surge in violence.

The deaths reflect a larger trend across East Baton Rouge Parish, where the murder rate has reached an unprecedented level over the past several months.

"It's horrible to see, especially around the holidays," Dunn said. His officers have ramped up patrols in certain areas and are "working diligently to bring justice," he said.

Young woman shot to death outside her Baker apartment building — city's 1st homicide in 2 years A young woman was shot to death during an argument Tuesday evening outside her Baker apartment building, marking the city's first homicide in …

The most recent homicide resulted from a shooting on Dec. 22 at 1261 McHugh Road off Groom Road.

Dunn said a man started arguing with the contractor working on his house, complaining about the work. He specifically was not pleased with the trim around the door frame: "It was that menial of an issue, and things went downhill from there involving a gun," the police chief said.

The alleged shooter, Thomas Wayne "TJ" Joseph, is wanted on one count of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder. He remains at large after fleeing the scene with a handgun, police said.

Police declined to release the victim's name on Tuesday, saying they need to confirm that the person's family has been notified about the death.

The other recent homicide occurred two days earlier on Dec. 20 in the 5000 block of Weston Avenue — almost the same place where the woman was shot in November. The victim in that case was Orlando Johnson, 19, according to police. A juvenile was also injured but is expected to survive.

Dunn said detectives haven't determined exactly what that incident was about, though they believe the victim was shot by an unknown subject in a black truck.

Baker police investigating 2nd shooting this week on Weston Ave.; this one left 2 injured Just three days after a young woman was shot to death outside a Baker apartment complex, another shooting was reported in almost the same loca…

In a small and close-knit community like Baker, Dunn said, these three recent homicides are taking a large toll.

The total number of homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish has already well surpassed the previous record set in 2017, with still two days left before the new year. According to Advocate records, 115 people have lost their lives to gun violence parishwide since the beginning of this year. That marks almost a 40% increase over 2019 homicides.

The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting guidelines.

Other cities nationwide are similarly seeing their murder rates increase amid the coronavirus pandemic.