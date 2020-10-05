A 25-year-old man was fatally struck by two cars Sunday night while walking across Siegen Lane, according to authorities.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Siegen Lane, just north of Industriplex Boulevard, Louisiana State Police said.
Officials identified the pedestrian as Brian Watson, of Baton Rouge.
He had been attempting to walk across the highway when he was struck by an Infinity, which pushed him into the southbound lane, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said. Watson was then hit by another car.
Watson suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and weren't injured, state police said.
Troopers took toxicology samples for Watson and both drivers as part of their investigation, which continued on Monday.