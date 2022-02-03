A man in custody at the Washington Parish Jail died at a local hospital Thursday after entering what authorities called a state of "medical distress" in his cell.
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said the man, whom the office did not identify, showed signs of distress around 2 p.m. Thursday and was removed from the jail's housing unit.
Deputies and a registered nurse took him to Riverside Medical Unit, the sheriff's office said, where he later died.
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death and Louisiana State Police troopers joined the investigation, too, the sheriff's office said.
A spokesperson for the office said a "toxic substance" the man ingested may have caused his death, but did not share further details.