A Fed-Ex truck driver was arrested after he plowed into the scene of a previous crash, smashing multiple cars and causing one person to be airlifted to the hospital, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
The crash shut down I-10 in both directions near the Whiskey Bay area.
Around 8 a.m., Louisiana State Police and a sheriff's deputy responded to a driver on I-10 who had hit a guard rail and needed assistance, Stassi said. One of the Motorist Assistance Patrol trucks with the state Department of Transportation and Development also stopped to set up safety cones at the scene; a wrecker truck had arrived as well.
"This Fed-Ex truck ran all over the cones, then hit the MAP truck, pushed it into the deputy's unit and that vehicle hit the car from the original crash," Stassi said.
That car was pushed into the wrecker, Stassi said. A photo posted by State Police showed the deputy's car pushed up over the barricade.
The driver of the wrecker was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff said.
Deputy Adrian Harris was seen by medical staff and released, the sheriff said.
The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, John Guerin III, was booked into Iberville Parish Prison on counts of negligent injuring, careless operation and failure to obey signs, Stassi said.