Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies found the men about 2:15 a.m. on Madewood Drive and one had life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office added in a statement.
The men, whom deputies did not identify, were taken to an area hospital.
Further details were limited as deputies investigated.
Anyone with information that may help deputies with this investigation can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Tipsters must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.