Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Clayte Blanchard, 18, 14458 Market North Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, failure to signal/improper turn, reckless operation.
- Troy Comeaux, 52, 613 S. Avenue G, Crowley, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation.
- Kasey Dauterive, 23, 415 W. Parker Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, failure to signal/improper turn, reckless operation.
- William Gerald, 37, 3310 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Regina Halton, 48, 7714 Bles Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, prohibited turn, not in possession of driver's license, insurance required, motor vehicle inspection required, two counts of other laws of the road, reckless operation.
- Rodney Henderson, 67, 17878 Liberty Road, Pride, first-offense DWI, speeding, headlights required, failure to maintain control.
- Charleson Jackson, 50, 3348 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, headlights required.
- Tanesha Jenkins, 29, 3410 Severn Ave., Metairie, first-offense DWI, not in possession of driver's license, reckless operation.
- Timothy Martinez, 47, 8595 Ormand Drive, Zachary, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding, driver's license suspended or revoked.