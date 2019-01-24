A local pizza restaurant has canceled its popular Wednesday karaoke night after a string of violent incidents on Burbank Drive.

The Mellow Mushroom at 4250 Burbank Drive posted signs announcing its Wednesday karaoke nights were “canceled indefinitely.” The announcement came after last week’s karaoke night ended in chaos when patrons gathered in the parking lot panicked after hearing shots fired nearby.

Bystander video from the scene shows a crowd swarmed around a red car. Bystander comments on social media claimed the woman driving the car bumped into pedestrians and hit other parked cars while trying to exit the parking lot. People in the crowd closed around the car and got into a physical altercation with the driver, hitting the woman, before police escorted her away, video shows.

At least two men in the riled-up crowd climbed on top of the woman’s red car and were jumping up and down on the car’s hood and trunk.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola confirmed the woman was attacked while attempting to leave the venue and said the young woman was detained and later released. Officers are actively trying to identify the individuals who assaulted her and damaged her vehicle.

“We’re still looking into some video that trended around social media to find out if we can identify who was responsible for not only the bodily injury but the injury to the property of this young lady,” he said.

Baton Rouge police arrested two men in relation to the gunshots that set off the crowd.

Jaylon Jackson and Jairus Wells, both 19, were accused of firing the shots after officers identified them fleeing the scene. Baton Rouge and LSU Police officers pursued the young men, and Jackson reportedly fled onto LSU’s campus after the duo’s car was stopped. He was apprehended near the Pete Maravich Assmebly Center, according to arrest documents.

Jackson and Wells were each booked on weapons and resisting arrest counts in relation to the incident, the report said. No one was reported injured in relation to the shots fired, Coppola said.

The police chase and mob incident were the first episodes in a week of crime in the area, capped by a shooting at the neighboring Taco Bell at 4220 Burbank Dr. Monday. At 11:57 p.m., Baton Rouge Police officers arrived at the scene to find a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound inside the fast food restaurant.

Coppola said the victim was an employee of the fast food restaurant and had declined to cooperate with police. Despite the victim’s reticence, the shooting investigation is ongoing.

The Taco Bell was closed Tuesday to assist in the investigation.

Both Mellow Mushroom and Taco Bell management declined to comment on the incidents when contacted.

The Taco Bell and Mellow Mushroom are just yards from one another near LSU’s campus. The strip developments in the area include late night eateries popular with students, several within easy walking distance of the often-frequented bars in Tigerland.

The recent rash of violence was preceded by the shooting death of 22-year-old Anfernee Holden, who was shot and killed Jan. 5 outside his girlfriend’s apartment in the 4600 block of Burbank Drive. No arrests have been made in Holden’s death.

The site of Holden’s murder is less than half a mile from the Mellow Mushroom and Taco Bell.

Coppola said the recent crimes are considered isolated incidents and aren’t necessarily indicative of a crime wave hitting the area. The police will be maintaining standard patrols in the area, he said.

“As always, we want to remind people to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings,” Coppola said.