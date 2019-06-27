A Louisiana day care is under investigation after a child was left in a hot van after a field trip June 19, according to a WAFB report.
The Louisiana State Department of Education is reportedly investigating the incident, which occurred at the A-Z Kidz Zone on Highway 431 in St. Amant.
The child, who was asleep, reportedly unlocked the van door and walked across the parking lot to the daycare doors, where workers let her in, gave her water and cold towels to cool her down, according to WAFB.
In a Facebook post, a woman claiming to be the girl's mother, said the daycare did not inform her of the incident.
"I called the owner but he had no clue and suggested that Emma was confused and that he’d talk to the director in the morning," part of the post read. "I pushed for him to find out immediately so he called back with a daycare employee on three-way who confirmed the truth. Excuse after excuse as to why we weren’t notified."
The woman also said the business deleted videos of the incident.
More details to come.