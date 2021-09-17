Almost exactly a month after a drunk driver plowed into an existing crash scene on Interstate 10 and seriously injured him and two of his colleagues, BRPD Sgt. Jason Martin is going home.
Martin — now an amputee in a wheelchair — left Baton Rouge Rehabilitation Hospital Friday to a crowd of nearly two dozen friends, family and fellow officers.
“It’s great, I’m crying tears of joy,” his mother Kathy Martin said. “This is just amazing.”
A police escort took her son from the hospital to Zoar Baptist Church, where more loved ones and a crush of reporters were waiting to hear him speak.
The crash that cost Martin his leg and severely impaired his mobility took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 21. Martin and coworkers Joe Carboni and Michelle Patterson were investigating a crash on I-10 east near College Drive when officials say Joseph White, 27, drove his white Volkswagen Jetta through the scene, slamming into the highway’s left lane where the officers stood.
All three officers were rushed to a hospital. Doctors ultimately amputated Martin’s right leg, from the knee down.
Police later said White tested for a blood alcohol content of .194, more than twice the legal limit.
Authorities charged him with one count of DWI, one count of reckless operation of a vehicle and multiple counts of negligent injuring.
For Martin and those in his inner circle, the past month has been an arduous one.
Although her husband worked for BRPD as a K-9 officer for years, Kathy Martin said it was still difficult to comprehend what happened to their son.
“For Jason to be my child, it’s a bit different,” she said. “But he has a wonderful outlook and is in great spirits. He’s ready to get home and get started on the next chapter.”
Due to strict COVID restrictions at both the hospital and rehab center, Kathy Martin said she saw her son just once during his stay.
Now that he’s finally home, she can’t wait to hug him.
“He’s not going to get rid of me,” she said with a laugh.
As he drove through the church parking lot with his wife, Amy, and their three children, Martin — who described his wife as his “rock” — expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support his family received over the last several weeks, from within and without the police department.
“It’s unbelievable the amount of support that we’ve had,” he marveled. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”