GONZALES — A Donaldsonville man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison over a bizarre 2018 break-in in which he entered a house dressed in shorts and flip-flops and woke up a woman who was sound asleep in her bed.
Jarred Brown, 34, pleaded guilty to a simple burglary charge and Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples agreed to drop other counts as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors in Ascension Parish said.
The woman reported to sheriff's deputies on March 19, 2018, that she discovered Brown standing over her bed that night at her home in Donaldsonville.
She said Brown admonished her not to scream because the police were after him, but she ordered him out of her home. He left without harming the woman, prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's office said in a statement.
Deputies later found Brown naked, except for the flip-flops, a short distance from the victim's home. Brown was able to take detectives to the place where he had left his clothes, according to the plea agreement.
The clothes matched the woman's description of them and he was arrested, the plea agreement says.
In the plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to pursue a sentencing enhancement by seeking to have the court find Brown to be a habitual offender.
Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr., also of the 23rd JDC, handed down the recommended 12-year sentence Monday after Brown, 1203 St. Patrick St., entered his plea at the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales.