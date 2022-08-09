The remains of a Hammond man who had been missing since last month have been found and three suspects have been arrested, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
The search for Tywonne Neal began July 17, the sheriff's office said. Two weeks later, on Aug. 2, deputies located Neal's remains on Singing Waterfalls Road in Husser — about 20 miles northeast of Hammond.
Detectives arrested two people the next day: Dominick Brumfield, 24, of Hammond, and Zoei Casnave, 20, of Folsom. A third suspect, 22-year-old Milton Clark III, of Covington, was arrested while working on a tugboat in the Gulf of Mexico by U.S. Marshals and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, the Sheriff's Office said.
The three suspects are booked on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a gun and obstruction of justice, the Sheriff's Office said.
The agency also thanked Louisiana Search and Rescue and the Hammond Police Department for their assistance.