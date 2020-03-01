Police arrested a woman who punched a Baton Rouge firefighter who was attempting to administer medical aid to her, according to arrest records.
Firefighters responded to a possible overdose Saturday morning in the 5300 block of Adams Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The report says Marissa Mays, 28, had become hostile before police arrived, stating she was "violent and combative" with fire and medical staff who had earlier arrived for a medical call.
Several people saw Mays punch the firefighter in the back of the head while he was rendering first aid, the report states.
Mays was arrested and booked into the parish jail on the suspicion of battery of emergency personnel.
The firefighter wasn't seriously injured and returned to work after being evaluated, Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.
Mays remained in at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday with bond not yet set.