Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gavin Barnett, 28, 3044 Wilshire Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper turn.
- Michael Bayham, 46, 14740 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while driver's license is suspended and license plate light required.
- Austin Ford, 28, 17423 Breman Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required, improper lane usage.
- William Gauthier, 41, 1714 College Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, insurance required, reckless operation.
- Janene Grodesky, 52, 8878 Chandler Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal, speeding, possessing an alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Stephanie West Harmon, 23, 14346 Eastridge Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Ryan Louque, 27, 4238 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, insurance required, reckless operation, not in possession of driver's license.
- Jonathan Marino, 37, 14310 Meadow Ridge Way Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, parking where prohibited.