Defense attorneys for Dennis Perkins, a former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy who with his ex-wife faces a number of sex crime charges, on Tuesday asked a judge to reconsider her recent ruling that Perkins must stand trial alongside his former spouse.

Defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau repeated arguments that a jury would be prejudiced against his client if he is tried alongside Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher. The couple was jointly indicted and together face more than 100 charges of sex crimes — including alleged acts committed against children and a dog.

“The granting of this motion to sever would further the interests of justice by protecting Mr. Perkins from the prejudice of the joint trial and assuring his constitutional right to confront the witnesses against him at trial,” Ambeau wrote.

21st Judicial District Judge Erika Sledge last week rejected Dennis Perkins’ initial bid that he be tried apart from Cynthia Perkins.

Accused of child sex crimes, divorced Livingston Parish couple will be tried together, judge says LIVINGSTON — A judge has ruled that an ex-husband and wife charged jointly with 150 counts of sexual abuse — many of them involving children —…

Ambeau says Cynthia Perkins’ defense attorneys plan an “antagonistic” defense that would seek to pin blame on her former spouse. Sledge said "antagonism alone" does not warrant holding separate trials.

This file has been updated to clarify that the request by Dennis Perkins' lawyer was a request for reconsideration, not an appeal.