Five members of a Baton Rouge family — including three children — are in the hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning after another family member came home Monday morning, found a family member unconscious and called 911, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said.
The incident happened in the 10500 block of Avenue D, in the Scotlandville area.
Curt Monte, with the fire department, said the family appeared to be relying on a generator running inside the home for electricity. The home wasn't hooked up to an electric utility service and didn't have an electric meter on the house.
Generators, which produce the odorless, colorless carbon monoxide gas that can kill without warning, should be located outside the home, Monte said.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department advises that generators be at least 10 feet away from the house, with the exhaust turned away from the home.
The generator should not be on the carport or under overhangs or eaves, to stop carbon monoxide from getting into the house, Monte said.
No further information about the condition of the five people, which included three children, ages 10, 12 and 15, was immediately available.