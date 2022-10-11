Louisiana State Police are investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in a destructive multi-car crash near the southern end of Livingston Parish on Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said.
Five people were injured in the wreck, drawing a response of at least three ground ambulances and two helicopters to evacuate patients from the remote area, said Justin Cox, a spokesperson for Acadian Ambulance Services.
Cox declined to provide further details, citing medical privacy rules.
State Police spokesman trooper Christian Reed said the incident resulted from a driver who fled troopers during a traffic stop.
The traffic stop was initiated on Interstate 12 near Walker, Reed said, and the driver eventually crashed into another vehicle on La. 16 on the Colyell Creek Bridge, in a rural part of the southern portion of Livingston Parish.
Additional information was not immediately available Tuesday.
Staff writer Lara Nicholson contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.