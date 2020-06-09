A 17-year-old driving on North Ardenwood Drive struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the street, then fled the scene before authorities arrested the teen in a nearby parking lot, police said.
The crash took place around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr.
The pedestrian has not been identified and is expected to survive, Mckneely said.
The teen, who had been driving a 2008 Toyota Camry, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, first-degree vehicle negligent injuring and expired registration.