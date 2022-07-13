A Sorrento man has been arrested, accused of shooting up a car with multiple people inside it, killing a 21-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl in Donaldsonville last year, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Devonte Leblanc, 21, was booked Thursday on two counts of first degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
The shooting happened March 20, 2021. Deputies say they responded to a shooting near Veterans Boulevard in Donaldsonville and found a car that had been struck by multiple gunshots. Ejon Dabney and the 14-year-old girl were dead; three other people in the car survived.