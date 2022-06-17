Baton Rouge police say a 50-year-old man was found shot dead at a home on Thomas H. Delpit Drive near its intersection with Garfield Street.
Detectives are investigating the death of Jeffery Follins, who lived in the 2700 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Police say Follins was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds just after sunset Thursday evening and died at the scene about two blocks west of McKinley High School.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
