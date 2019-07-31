A settlement agreement is expected to be announced Thursday in the disciplinary appeal of former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni, who was fired for violating department policies during the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in 2016.

Salamoni appealed his termination last year before the local civil service board, which reviews discipline for Baton Rouge police and firefighters. The board has pushed back his appeal hearing several times already, scheduling it most recently for Aug. 14-16.

The terms of the settlement are unclear, but a number of people close to the case told The Advocate that the Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the agreement on Thursday. The anticipated settlement agreement would mean the appeal is dropped and the public hearing set to begin in two weeks will not be held.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss Salamoni's civil service appeal hearing, but declined to confirm or deny if a settlement had been reached.

Salamoni requested that the board overturn his termination, which would give him back his job at the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Attorneys said previously that both sides had agreed to postpone the civil service hearing for months in hopes of reaching a joint settlement that would resolve both the civil service appeal and a civil lawsuit filed against Salamoni — as well as the police department and city-parish government — on behalf of Sterling's children.

The lawsuit, filed in June 2017 in state district court, claims that when Salamoni fired the shots that killed Sterling, the officer's decision exemplified longstanding problems within the Baton Rouge Police Department, including a culture of entrenched racist attitudes and excessive force among some officers.

Salamoni was one of two white Baton Rouge police officers who responded to a call on July 5, 2016, to the Triple S convenience store on North Foster Drive about a black man in a red shirt selling CDs who brandished a gun. At the scene, Salamoni and officer Howie Lake encountered Sterling, who matched the call's description. After a brief struggle between the two officers and Sterling, Salamoni fired six shots that killed Sterling. Part of the incident was caught on cell phone video, which was shared widely on social media, sparking nationwide protests about police brutality.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council agreed in April to increase public funds available to cover Salamoni's legal costs in the civil lawsuit.

But Mike Adams, an attorney representing Sterling's youngest children in that case, said Wednesday that settlement talks for that case have since fallen apart and he's no longer hopeful that an agreement can be reached in the near future. Attorneys representing the Sterling family had initially been optimistic about reaching a settlement in the civil suit before their 2020 trial date.

It appears that with the family's lawsuit at a standstill, city officials worked separately to settle Salamoni's civil service appeal of his termination.

Adams said he blames city officials for failing to come to the negotiating table in the civil lawsuit.

"This matter has been going on now for three years and festering in our community. We believe there is enough information out there that the city and the parish attorney's office has in their possession to resolve this matter immediately," Adams said. "It is surprising, disappointing and frustrating that the Metro Council has decided not to settle at this point. It's just not good for the city to continue dragging this out."

