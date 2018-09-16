For seven years, Ghislaine Finck waited in Belgium with no word about what happened to her older sister. During that time, Finck did, however, receive updates on her young niece, her “little princess,” through an East Baton Rouge sheriff's detective in Louisiana, a world away.

Now, it seems everything is happening at once. Her brother-in-law, Oscar Lozada, was arrested Thursday in Texas in the murder of Sylviane Finck Lozada; their daughter, 12-year-old Angelina, is now with a foster family in Baton Rouge.

Ghislaine Finck and her younger brother, Georges Finck, took one of the first flights to Louisiana to reunite with the detective who cracked the case while they wait, again, for what happens next.

“It’s a relief to know that Oscar Lozada is in prison,” Ghislaine Finck said. “Justice is coming and it’s very important for us because all the years it was very difficult to think he lived normally with his daughter. It was very difficult to not have news and not see Angelina. It’s very, very difficult to explain in English.”

Though Ghislaine Finck’s first language is French, she spoke in English with The Advocate during a telephone interview Sunday, pausing to look up a word on a translator on her phone or consulting with her family and Detective Todd Morris on the best way to phrase a sentence or word.

One emotion she articulated in English, relief, captured her feelings about the development in a case that had gone cold. But the case is far from over. Lozada has not yet been returned to Baton Rouge for formal charge and trial; and Angelina must go through a custody hearing through the state Department of Child and Family Services.

Heidi Rogers Kinchen, a DCFS spokeswoman, said she couldn't comment on the specific case due to confidentiality laws. Generally, she said, a judge weighs the facts of a case to decide if a child should remain under DCFS custody or live with a family member. It is unclear how long that could take.

Ghislaine Finck is prepared to stay in Baton Rouge as the custody hearing progresses. It’s possible that Angelina could stay in Baton Rouge, where she was born, move to Belgium with her maternal aunt, or return to paternal relatives in Venezuela. Those options and others will be discussed by officials in the near future.

“We don’t know what’s best for Angelina,” Ghislaine Finck said. “We would like her to have happiness. The most important thing for Angelina is happiness and peace now. We will discuss with the authorities and we will try to find a good way for Angelina.”

Sylviane Finck Lozada was reported missing from her Baton Rouge home in July 2011. Oscar Lozada booked two round-trip tickets to his home country of Venezuela in the days following his wife’s disappearance. He left Louisiana with Angelina, refusing to return to the U.S. despite investigators twice booking him flights so they could question him.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office investigators announced last week Lozada was arrested on second-degree murder after he moved to Mexico, a country that co-operates with criminal investigations in the U.S. Later, Mexican authorities transferred Lozada across the border to Texas.

Morris had kept in contact with Lozada until mid-2016. Morris would relay information about Angelina to Ghislaine Finck, whom he reunited with Saturday at Baton Rouge Metro Airport. Ghislaine Finck waved to Morris across the terminal before they embraced, as seen in a video of the reunion released by the sheriff's office.

“I would like to thank Todd because he works a lot, very hard and we have the good emotions today because he did a good job,” Ghislaine Finck said. “During seven years they worked all the time. He continued to contact me and he asked me to have patience. My family and I thank him very much. Today, it’s not finished and other things have begun for Angelina.”

Sylviane Finck Lozada moved in 1994 from Belgium to Baton Rouge, where she obtained a doctorate from LSU and started her family, her sister said. Ghislaine Finck called her sister intelligent, kind, loving and someone who "would like to do all things correctly in her work."

“The best thing for her was Angelina, her daughter smiling all the time,” Ghislaine Finck said.

When Finck Lozada gave birth to her daughter in 2006, Ghislaine Finck came to her side and spent a few weeks at her home. After that, Finck Lozada would bring Angelina to Belgium to visit her family for one month every year. But Oscar Lozada would never come. Ghislaine Finck said she never developed a relationship with him.

“He destroyed my sister’s life and also disturbed Angelina a lot for her whole life,” Finck said. “(Angelina) had a good life here in Baton Rouge with my sister.”

Finck hasn’t yet reunited with her niece, who was only 4 years old when she was whisked away to Venezuela. But Finck takes solace in knowing the pre-teen is happy and safe in a foster home, where she had a belated birthday celebration complete with her favorite red velvet cake.

“The most important thing now is Angelina, the little princess,” Ghislaine Finck said.