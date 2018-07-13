Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Donald Fry, 37, 621 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, text messaging prohibited, driver's license suspended or revoked, and improper lane usage.
- Forrest Guedry, 28, 210 Crenshaw Drive, Lafayette, first-offense DWI and obstruction of public passage.
- Kevin Hawkins, 25, 4721 Cherrywood St., Port Allen, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Kobe Lewis, 21, 15718 Council Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- James Moten, 53, 5312 E. Brookstown, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation of vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked, failure to yield left turn and insurance required.
- Keyera Winston, 21, 1207 Oriole St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of vehicle, improper lane usage, license plate required, failure to signal, drinking in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.