A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday night, accused of the Sept. 8, 2017, fatal shooting of a man on Seneca Street, just an hour after the victim had spoken to Baton Rouge Police about a double murder that had happened earlier that same day, Baton Rouge Police arrest records show.

Terrell Anthony, 36, of 2388 Carolina St., was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Thursday on a count of second-degree murder. Anthony was reportedly upset that his alleged shooting victim, David Walker, had denied to police knowing anything about the double murder, the report said. One of those killed in the double murder was Anthony's brother, Harold Anthony, and the other victim was Donovan Cummings, records show.

Investigators said it was rumored that Walker had witnessed the shootings and that Terrell Anthony was angry that Walker denied knowing anything about it, arrest records said.

In their investigation, police learned that on Sept. 8, 2017, David Walker had received a call from someone telling him to go to a location in the 3600 block of Seneca Street. Walker was shot and killed there that night, arrest records said. Police investigators traced a prepaid cellphone, used to call Walker, to Terrell Anthony, the report said.

Arrest documents also said two months earlier, in July 2017, Terrell Anthony had been involved in a shooting in Baton Rouge, when he was wounded in the foot and returned fire at the shooter. The Louisiana State Police Crime lab confirmed that the gun used in that shooting was also used in Walker's killing, the report said.

