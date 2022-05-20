A pedestrian was struck by an ambulance and taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said Friday.
Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean said a woman tried crossing Plank Road near Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by an ambulance operated by East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services.
The woman was "immediately assessed, treated and transported to the trauma center," said Mike Chustz, an EMS spokesman.
She later died while at the hospital.
BRPD is investigating the death and found that the ambulance driver "immediately" stopped to care for the woman the vehicle, then took her to the hospital, McKneely said.
McKneely said detectives have so far been unable to identify the woman and were still working Friday to determine her name.