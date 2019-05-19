Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Chadwick Beard, 57, 1501 Mulling Drive, Plano, Texas, third-offense DWI, alcoholic beverage possession in vehicle, failure to maintain control.
- Jeremy Booker, 38, 6315 Greenwell Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, improper lane usage, reckless operation.
- Donna Fancett, 44, 17837 Barrett Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Angela Jordan, 36, 1801 Ory Drive, Brusly, first-offense DWI, equipment violation.
- Jose Martinez, 49, 7745 Maribel Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, highway obstruction.
- Meredith McGoey, 26, 63 Maryland Drive, New Orleans, first-offense DWI, speeding in school zone, improper lane usage.
- Dylan Pastorick, 22, 16417 Wesley Evans Drive, Prairieville, first-offense DWI, hit and run, vehicular negligent injuring, improper lane usage.
- Isaac Winfield, 35, 12525 Parkhill Avenue, Zachary, third-offense DWI, improper lane usage.