A Central man was arrested after East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives say he shot his wife in a domestic violence incident but claimed she had shot herself.

Detectives learned Tannya Moreau, 25, and her husband, Luke Moreau, 31, had started to argue while inside their house on Blackwater Road with their three children on Feb. 7. The couple had been together eight years.

According to Tannya’s father, Tannya arrived at his house around 4:30 p.m. after a fight with her husband. After she left, she called her father around 7 p.m. and told him to call the police because “Luke beat her up.”

Her father then drove to his daughter’s house where he found Luke in the front yard, “covered in blood,” on the phone with a 911 operator, the warrant says. When Tannya’s father asked where his daughter was, Luke said, “she’s dead … she’s dead,” and told him that “it was an accident.”

Inside the house, Tannya’s father found the woman dead, the warrant says.

In 911 calls, Moreau said there had been an accident but didn't give details. When asked if he was involved in the accident, Moreau first said he was, then later told the operator he did not “want to talk about it.” A Crime Lab analysis of evidence said Tannya Moreau could not have shot herself either intentionally or accidentally.

Luke Moreau was arrested Tuesday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder.