A person detained at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died in an apparent suicide Thursday, authorities said.
Saul Diaz, 40, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on June 6 and booked on unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and intoxication, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Hicks said the Sheriff's Office received complaints saying Diaz was kicking and banging on doors on Stanley Aubin Lane. One person told deputies that Diaz kicked her front door in around 1 a.m. and entered her home asking for a gun.
When Diaz arrived at the jail, medical staff screened him and cleared him for booking, Hicks said. His bond was set at $15,000.
On Monday, prison staff brought Diaz to the medical staff for an assessment, suspecting alcohol withdrawal. He visited again on Wednesday around 9:20 p.m.
Diaz returned to central booking for observation after seeing medical staff. Around 2:55 a.m., deputies discovered Diaz unresponsive in his cell. He was found beside the toilet in his cell, behind a partition, with his prison smock tied around his neck, Hicks said.
Deputies started administering CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived.
Diaz was declared deceased and his cause of death will be determined by the coroner, Hicks said. No other information was immediately available.
Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this report.
Editor's Note: The date of Saul Diaz's death has been corrected from an earlier version of this story. The proper spelling of his name has also been updated.