LSU police were investigating after an alleged aggravated assault in the parking lot of a residence hall Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported about 5:41 p.m. and occurred in the parking lot of Miller Hall, which is located on LSU's campus. Police advised people to avoid the area. It was unclear whether an arrest had been made.
The alert was sent out shortly before LSU was scheduled to play Louisiana Tech in a game at Tiger Stadium.
Reported aggravated assault in the Miller Hall parking lot. LSU Police are on scene, use caution in the area. LSUPD— LSU Checkpoint (@LSUCheckpoint) September 22, 2018
Check back for updates.