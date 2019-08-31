A Baton Rouge man accused in an Aug. 7 stabbing at apartment complex parking lot was arrested Friday.
Alvin McCoy, 31, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a knife.
McCoy was arguing with another man in the complex parking lot on Aug. 7, the report says, when he drew a knife and began to chase him. McCoy fought the man's brother when he intervened, stabbing him in the upper back, the report says.
McCoy fled after the fight and the victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake to be treated for a collapsed lung.