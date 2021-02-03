Two people were arrested on arson counts for setting various fires across Baton Rouge in separate incidents, officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Adrian Dunbar, 29, was arrested Monday and booked on two counts of simple arson after setting two fires on Monday, according to BRFD spokesperson Justin Hill.
Firefighters responded to the first fire around 10:19 p.m., where a dumpster at 5433 Evangeline St. had been set ablaze. Thirty minutes later, firefighters responded to another dumpster fire at 6305 Airline Highway, Hill said.
Dunbar confessed to setting both fires after questioning, he said.
Jeremy K. Lewis, 31, was arrested on Monday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated arson.
Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1000 block of N. Sabine Drive on the first of the year to find residents had used a hose to extinguish fires set in multiple places in the home, along with two vehicles, Hill said.
A warrant was issued several days later after investigators finished gathering information.