During a symbolic swearing-in ceremony on Friday afternoon, the new U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana pledged his commitment to battling violent crime and the opioid epidemic in the nine parishes under his jurisdiction.
Brandon Fremin, who took the helm of the U.S. Attorney's Office in February overseeing federal prosecutions in the area around Baton Rouge, was surrounded by family, law enforcement leaders, and former colleagues and bosses as he took the oath of office in a federal courtroom. The singing of the national anthem by the Catholic High School choir and the presentation of the colors by a group of Marines put a personal touch on the ceremony, as Fremin is a Catholic High graduate and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Fremin took over from Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson, who stepped into the role in March of 2017 after President Donald Trump asked for the resignation of all U.S. attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama. That request included then-Baton Rouge U.S. Attorney Walt Green. The parishes in the Middle District are Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
A committee put together by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., approved Fremin's nomination before passing it along to President Donald Trump and the entire U.S. Senate for approval. After the process was complete, one of Fremin's three young daughters wrote a 'thank you' note to Trump for the approval — a detail that was met with a chuckle from the entire room on Friday.
Now that Fremin, a former head of the Louisiana Attorney General's Officer's criminal division, has six months under his belt, he said his office plans to bring down violent crime by continuing to identify the people committing those acts and then taking guns out of their hands. They are also taking violent drug dealers off the streets everyday through a team effort of law enforcement agencies, Fremin said.
"We must decide where the resources of this office are best utilized and I'd like to address just a few of our priorities. ... One, and quite obviously, violent crime," Fremin said. "My first priority is to address violent crime that plagues this district, particularly in Baton Rouge. As many of you know the homicide rate in East Baton Rouge Parish last year hit a record high. We're working to address that problem every day."
In addition to violent crime, Fremin said his office is combating the opioid epidemic. He pointed to the recent indictment of 41 members of a violent drug trafficking group as proof of progress. The indictment, which came about a week after Fremin took over, was the largest group of people indicted on drug charges in the middle district, according to Cassidy, who spoke at the ceremony Friday.
"The indictment is an important dent in the opioid epidemic. The opioid epidemic, which is something which has affected all of us in this room as we have lost loved ones to death or sometimes to just disability resulting from addiction. That's something that I am very focused on in my legislative work and I look forward to working with you in your current capacity on what we can do to dry up this scourge."
Rather than focusing on statistical results, Fremin told his staff in February that their work will be successful when there is a lack of fear in the community.
"Real results is when a mom that works two jobs can let her little girl outside after school and ride her bike up and down the street because she's not fearful of stray bullets or opioids on the block," Fremin recalled telling his staff during his first meeting with them. "Those are real results. We will not rest until our objective is met."