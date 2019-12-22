Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ray Herring, 40, 12427 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, second offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and driver's license suspended.
- Charles Hoffman, 30, 4076 Topeka Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Clifton McClure, 30, 9228 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended, reckless operation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Derrick Robertson, 39, 12812 Driftwood Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, backing unsafely and insurance required.