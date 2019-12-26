Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Daniel Decuir, 40, 6699 Kenny Circle, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Courtnei Hayes, 27, 13782 Basin Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, reckless operation and driver's license required or expired.
- Andrew Jackson, 49, 8506 Leake Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Nia Marsh, 27, 1724 N. Tonti St., New Orleans, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, and equipment violation.
- Ronny Maxie, 62, 9175 Dancy Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.