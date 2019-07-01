One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Monday, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
It's the fifth shooting since Friday that resulted in injury.
Coppola said police responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. Monday, when a 31-year-old man was found injured in the 3000 block of Calumet Street. Detectives later determined the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Plank Road, about two blocks from where the man was found.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Coppola said.
This past weekend, there were four different shootings in the capital city sending multiple people to the hospital, but no one has died of those injuries.
Coppola said the investigation into the Monday morning shooting remains ongoing.