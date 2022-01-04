Police have arrested a woman they believe is responsible for a car crash that killed one person on Hooper Road last month, documents show.
Alonna England, 38, was booked and charged on one count each of negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle, authorities say.
The arrest was made in connection to a four-vehicle crash in the intersection of Hooper Road and Corlett Drive on Dec. 22, an affidavit from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shows.
Investigators believe England entered the intersection without yielding the right-of-way, struck a westbound vehicle and forced another vehicle off the road and into a nearby yard.
The vehicle England initially hit was forced into and struck head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
That victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital with no neurological activity and several broken bones, according to the investigation. They were pronounced dead the following day.