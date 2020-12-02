The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in his yard.
Authorities responded to 57332 Harrison Road on Monday after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Joe Chaney, chief of operations at the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office. They found 21-year-old Eric Harrison in his front yard near the road with several gunshot wounds, he said.
Sheriff Nathaniel Williams is now asking for the public’s help. He said that if anyone has information regarding this homicide to contact the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division at 225-222-4413 / 1-888-200-4905 or the St. Helena Parish Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.