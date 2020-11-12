Baton Rouge police arrested a local pediatrician Wednesday evening after determining he collided with a Southern University student and struck her forcefully with his elbow while running around the LSU lakes, but detectives have not found evidence to support a claim from Southern officials that the assault was racially motivated.

Detectives were not able to prove that the doctor used derogatory or racist language during the encounter, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Thursday morning. That's why Shane McKinney, 54, was arrested only on simple battery; he's not facing additional counts pertaining to whether the assault was racially motivated.

Details about McKinney's motive remain unclear, but a police report released Thursday morning sheds more light on the incident itself, which occurred Monday evening on Dalrymple Drive. The report contains the following account.

The victim told police that she and a friend were walking down Dalrymple, which runs along the west side of the LSU lakes, when they noticed McKinney running toward them. She said McKinney yelled at them to get out of his way, then "deliberately raised his elbow and struck her in the shoulder/chest area — with enough force to cause the victim to turn 180 degrees."

McKinney told detectives that "he may have had incidental contact with the victim," according to the arrest report.

Detectives also interviewed an independent witness who watched the incident unfold and later followed McKinney to get a photo of him as he was running away. That's the photo police released to the public Tuesday, which led them to receive multiple tips identifying him as the suspect.

Several hours after police released the photo, Our Lady of the Lake employees received an internal email from president and CEO Scott Wester informing them that one of their physicians had been "identified as the suspect in an alleged racially motivated attack that surfaced online and in the media Tuesday evening."

The hospital system said McKinney had been placed on leave pending the results of an administrative investigation.

Hospital leadership also reacted to an earlier statement from Southern University officials, who said they believe the attack was racially motivated.

"At Our Lady of the Lake, we do not tolerate hate, discrimination, or violence by any member of our organization toward another person," Wester told his staff in the email. "To be very clear, there are no excuses and no exceptions to respect one another and our community."

McKinney is a pediatric emergency medicine doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. The hospital system removed his biography and other information about him from its website sometime Wednesday, several hours before confirming he was the subject of both criminal and administrative investigations.

A version of that deleted web page archived on Google shows McKinney received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and then completed his pediatric residency at Children's of Alabama hospital. He also completed his fellowship in pediatric emergency medicine at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

According to his arrest report, McKinney's listed address is a home about two miles from where the incident occurred.

Simple battery is a misdemeanor offense in Louisiana that carries a maximum penalty of $1000 fine and six months in jail. McKinney was released on $10,000 bail after his arrest Wednesday.