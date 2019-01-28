An Independence man has died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash last week in Livingston Parish, authorities said.
State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said Joseph Tarver, 42, died as a result of the crash on La. 1063 north of La. 442 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tarver was traveling northbound on La. 1063 when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle, Scrantz said. The motorcycle slid across both lanes and into a ditch.
State Police said impairment is suspected, but Tarver was wearing a helmet. A toxicology sample was obtained but the results are pending.