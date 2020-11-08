Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jose Benitez, 30, 11321 S. Walker Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, no driver's license, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and switched inspection sticker.
- Caleb Fellner, 34, 22123 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and following too closely.