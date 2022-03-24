A Donaldsonville man hit and killed a bicyclist riding near Bayou Lafourche last month and was arrested this week after toxicology tests came back, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
The tests showed Keith Caballero, 64, had narcotics in his system at the time of the crash on Feb. 8, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Thursday.
Jordan Dickerson, 39, had been trying to cross East Bayou Drive in Donaldsonville on his bike when Caballero hit him, deputies said. Dickerson died at the scene.
Deputies later determined that Caballero was driving the vehicle that hit Dickerson, Webre said.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested Caballero on counts of vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
He was booked into Ascension Parish Prison on Wednesday night and remained there Thursday awaiting the setting of bail, online records show.