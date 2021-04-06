The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to release long-awaited bodycam footage this afternoon showing an encounter between BRPD officers and LSU wide receiver Koy Moore, who posted on social media last fall alleging the cops had harassed and violated him.

Department officials announced a 2 p.m. press conference at which the footage will be made public.

The release comes several months after the incident and weeks after the three officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation. After news that the officers were cleared, their attorney called for Moore to be held accountable for bringing "false allegations" against the cops.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Moore criticized the department for making decisions behind closed doors and failing to hold its members accountable.

The video will reveal important details on how both parties acted during the late night encounter last November, which occurred in an apartment complex parking garage near campus.

According to a police report, the officers were responding to complaints from an apartment security guard who reported a loud party atop the parking garage of the Ion apartment complex on Chimes Street, where Moore was living. The guard said there were about 200 people blasting music.

When officers responded to the complex, they did not find a party but encountered Moore in the parking garage. His longtime friend, Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, was visiting that weekend, and the two were on the way to grab something to eat after a long night of playing video games, according to his attorneys.

Officers approached the two students aggressively and held them at gunpoint, then cursed at them and searched Moore for drugs and weapons, the attorneys said. They called the encounter an assault that was "unwarranted, unjustified and was overly aggressive" and claimed the incident would have gone unreported and unaddressed without Moore posting on social media.

The incident drew national media attention based on how Moore described the way he was treated. His Twitter post was shared widely online.

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron posted a response saying he was "aware of the serious statements" and pledging "to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."

Moore alleged that he was approached by policemen who pulled guns on him, assuming he had a gun and drugs and shouted "Where's your gun?" He said his phone was taken away while he tried to take video of what was happening and that the incident ended when he told the officers he was an LSU football player.

One of the officers was completely exonerated and the other two were issued letters of caution, a minor form of reprimand that is not considered formal discipline, for using profanity during the encounter, according to law enforcement sources.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has thus far remained silent about the incident, though he is expected to make remarks to the media during the Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who hired Paul and has made police reform a central piece of her agenda, did comment following news that the officers received no formal discipline. She suggested the lack of discipline was not the whole story.

"We should not be so quick to disregard the experiences of our citizens and their interactions with law enforcement, nor should we be inflexible in our views of these incidents," Broome said, pledging to be "intentional in our efforts to address public concerns" including potential policy changes.