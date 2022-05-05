A 43-year-old Donaldsonville woman broke into a home early Wednesday morning and attacked a sleeping woman with a sharp object, trying to cut her, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
The victim fought off her alleged attacker, Peggy Valentine, who fled the home, but was left several cuts on her body, deputies said in a statement Thursday.
Deputies found the woman in a home on Elizabeth Street in Donaldsonville with multiple lacerations about 4:17 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, deputies said.
Sheriff's detectives in the Violent Crime Unit identified the attacker as Valentine and arrested and booked her later on Wednesday on counts of attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, deputies said.
Deputies did not disclose the type of weapon used nor the possible motive for the attack, but Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said Thursday the women did know each other.
Valentine remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on Thursday awaiting the setting of bail, online jail records say.