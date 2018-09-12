At least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested and booked into Parish Prison between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Desmond Campbell, 28, 1984 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, distribution/manufacturing of drugs, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Alayna Crawford, 24, 13478 Crawford Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Gregory Howell, 39, 15865 New Market Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and seat belt violation.