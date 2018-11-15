Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will host a press conference Friday morning to discuss recent fatal shootings that have contributed to a spike in deadly violence starting the beginning of November.
After a few months of relative peace across Baton Rouge, instances of fatal gun violence have left 10 people dead in 15 days since Nov. 1 — a number that has law enforcement officials concerned about what comes next.
The spike includes a quadruple shooting late Wednesday that left three people dead and another injured outside a convenience store on Gus Young Avenue. The investigation is ongoing and police have asked for help from witnesses and the public to solve the case.
The 10 lives lost this month also include kindergartener Jaheim Holliday. The boy was playing outside with his friends and siblings Nov. 2 when one of the other children pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.
Another shooting two days later claimed the life of Ketron McDonald, 22, who driving on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge when someone from a passing vehicle shot into his car. No arrests have been made in that shooting.
Baton Rouge Police Department leaders have commended the public for stepping up and helping them solve cases as violent crime fell during the summer months and into the fall. The month of October saw just one homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Local law enforcement leaders said earlier this month they're optimistic the current spike won't turn into a bigger trend.
Officials are hoping to end the year with a homicide total significantly lower than 2017's historic record of 106 unjustified and unintentional killings. So far 75 homicides have occurred in East Baton Rouge since the start of 2018.