Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Holmes, 35, 9944 Buttercup Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Deandrea O'Connor, 25, 880 Belhaven Trace, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and red light violation.
- Thomas Ruhl, 32, 302 Grandpre St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and registration of a motor vehicle.