A second victim has died and a suspect has been arrested in the double shooting near the LSU AgCenter in Iberville Parish last weekend.

Dararius Evans, 28, died in the hospital Saturday from his injuries, St. Gabriel police said in a news release. His death came after Aleysia Maynor, 26, was found dead at the scene.

She was in the passenger seat of a vehicle and Evans was the driver, police said. The victims were found along LSU Ag Road off La. 30 around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Police arrested Jaylon Brown, 21, of Baton Rouge, on Friday and the counts against him were upgraded the following day when Evans died, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said Saturday.

Brown now faces two counts of second-degree murder.