Two Washington Parish Jail inmates were arrested Tuesday for assaulting another inmate, the local sheriff's office said.
Emerson Dale Johnson, 31, and Aaron Sowell, 30, both of Bogalusa, were arrested for aggravated assault. It's the second assault this week after three inmates were arrested Monday for assaulting another inmate.
Johnson was originally arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated flight form an officer, two counts of resisting an officer, obscenity and several traffic offenses.
Sowell has been in the jail since July 20 after being arrested by Bogalusa police on first-degree rape, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of sexual battery.
“It is so sad to see young men engaging in violent behavior both on the streets and after they are incarcerated,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “I remind these young men and others that it is never too late to turn your life around and become a contributing member of society.”