A 28-year-old Pierre Part man was killed Sunday in a head-on crash along La. 70 in northern Assumption Parish of Belle Rose, Louisiana State Police reported.
Brian Gros Jr. had been headed east 5 p.m. Sunday about 2 miles east of the La. 70 Spur when a Donaldsonville woman ran into his Chevrolet pickup truck, troopers said in a statement.
Troopers said Latasha Hicks, 44, was headed west in a Ford sport utility vehicle, crossed the center line 2 miles east of the La. 70 Spur and hit Gros' truck head-on.
Troopers said they suspect Hicks was impaired and criminal counts are pending against her. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
Gros had serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he later died, troopers said.
Hicks had moderate injuries. Both Gros and Hicks were wearing their seat belts, troopers said.