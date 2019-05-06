The state Capitol building was briefly evacuated Monday evening amid reports of smoke in the House cafeteria.
The evacuation was ordered around 5:40 p.m. as the alarms sounded. People were allowed to return to the building by 6 p.m.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said there was no working fire in the building. Instead, he said some rags were smoldering in the kitchen.
"At this time, there is no danger present and the building has been cleared for occupancy once again," a fire marshal press release said.
As the alarms sounded, a signs that said 'evacuate' flashed between red and white in the House, according to a tweet from Rep. Julie Stokes.
This report will be updated.
