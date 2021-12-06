Officials cited a group of Baton Rouge men for hunting ducks over a baited pond Friday, an offense that carries a $950 fine and up to 180 days in jail, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
Department agents placed surveillance around the pond after they found corn, a bait used to hunt ducks, in the area. Agents said they saw four men arrive and hunt the pond, killing six wood ducks that agents seized after they cited the group.
Agents cited Logan Walker, 32, of Baton Rouge, Daniel Mesen, 33, of Baton Rouge, John Duvall, 40, of Prairieville, and Cory Chappell, 34, of Baton Rouge, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. They cited Mesen for hunting without a state duck license as well.
Hunting without a license carries a $50 fine. Each man faces up to $950 fine and 180 days in jail for hunting a baited area, and they can be charged a $160 fine for the replacement value of the illegally-hunted ducks.